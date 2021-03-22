Turkish media highlights celebration of Novruz holiday in Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar 22
By Samir Ali – Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva lit a holiday bonfire on Jydyr Duzu in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha, liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.
This event was widely highlighted by the Turkish media.
In the materials dedicated to this event, a number of statements from the speech of the head of state are also brought to the attention of readers.
The Anadolu and DHA news agencies, CNN Turk, Haber Turk, TRT Haber, A Haber, Haber Global TV channels, as well as the websites of Yeni Shafak, Hurriyet, Cumhuriyet, Takvim and others presented video and photographic materials on this topic.
