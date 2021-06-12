CoE currently engaged in confidence-building measures between Armenia, Azerbaijan - SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The Council of Europe is currently engaged in a dialogue to develop a set of confidence-building measures between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić said, Trend reports.

She made the statement during the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) meeting in Vienna.

Burić added that their success relies upon the authorities’ commitment.

“And they are aware that the Council of Europe fully and firmly supports the independence and territorial integrity of its member states within their internationally recognised borders. But the investment of this time and effort is worth the reward,” she added.

“Access and contact of this kind can only help to ensure that people’s fundamental rights are respected and that trust is laid as a foundation on which lasting peace can be built,” Burić said.