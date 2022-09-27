We will not let enemy raise its head again - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. We will not let the enemy raise its head again, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said making a speech after laying flowers at a memorial plaque to 27 September-Remembrance Day in Garakhanbayli village, Fuzuli district, Trend reports.

"Today, remembering the dear memory of our martyrs, we must make a promise to ourselves, we must make an oath that we will forever stand guard over our independence, we will forever stand guard over our territorial integrity. We will not let the enemy raise its head again, we will not let them create a threat for us again. If we see it, we will act immediately. I am sure it won't be necessary because the increasing power of our country, including military power, is the guarantor of our independence and comfortable life," the head of state said.