Landmine contamination in Azerbaijan's Karabakh is one of biggest obstacles to reconstruction work – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Landmine contamination in Azerbaijan's Karabakh is one of the biggest obstacles to the reconstruction work, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov said at the international scientific and practical conference on "Naftalan – synergistic interaction of health and tourism. New realities in the region", Trend reports.

According to him, the map of landmines provided by Armenia under international pressure is lacking accuracy.

"Despite all the challenges, Azerbaijan keeps conducting de-mining activities without the support of other states and international organizations, and 13 percent of the liberated lands within the Karabakh Economic Region have already been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances. The development of basic and social infrastructure is currently proceeding at a rapid pace," Huseynov emphasized.