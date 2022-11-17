International support for de-mining of Azerbaijan's lands is not as expected - agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The international support for the process of de-mining of Azerbaijan's territories is not going as expected, Chairman of the National Agency for Mine Action, Vugar Suleymanov told Trend.

He noted that unfortunately, the process is too slow.

"Nevertheless, the work is currently underway in this direction with the joint efforts of relevant governmental institutions. We hope that the scope and the volume of the support will increase soon," said Suleymanov.

According to Suleymanov, the discovery of the antipersonnel mines manufactured by Armenia in 2021 in Lachin indicates that Armenia still continues its provocative actions.

A total of 59,055 hectares of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan have been demined since November 10, 2020, and 76,810 mines and unexploded ordnance have been neutralized. After the second Karabakh war, 268 people hit mines, 44 of whom died.