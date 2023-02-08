MUSIAD Azerbaijan talks humanitarian aid needed for quake-hit Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The "Fraternal Aid" continues to collect humanitarian aid for those affected by the fatal earthquake in Türkiye, Chairman of the Board of MUSIAD Azerbaijan Rashad Jabirli said on the sidelines of the presentation of the "Fraternal Aid" support platform at the Baku SME House, Trend reports.

He confirmed, that the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority has said to accept only new items, however, essential supplies that are used but in good condition are also accepted.

"I would like to note that the Turkish side, in particular, AFAD, notifies us about needed essential commodities via social networks and media resources," Jabirli said.

He added that the name of the "Fraternal Aid" platform characterizes the slogan of difficult times.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 7,108 people were killed, 40,910 people were injured, and 5,894 buildings were destroyed.