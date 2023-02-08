President Ilham Aliyev approves convention of International Labor Organization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the law on the approval of the International Labor Organization’s Convention No. 155 on Occupational Safety and Health, Trend reports.

The Convention was adopted on June 3, 1981 in Geneva. It provides for the adoption of a coherent national occupational safety and health policy, as well as action to be taken by governments and within enterprises to promote occupational safety and health to improve working conditions.



Convention No. 155 entered into force on August 11, 1983 and has been ratified by 60 countries, including Türkiye, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Ukraine and others, to date.