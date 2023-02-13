Azerbaijani Parliament, Russian State Duma sign MoU (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The Azerbaijani Parliament and the State Duma of the Russian Federal Assembly signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), the Azerbaijani Parliament's Press and Public Relations Department told Trend.

The document was signed during the meeting between Speaker of the Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, who paid an official visit to Russia, and Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

First, the sides held a one-on-one meeting where exchanged views on relations between the two countries and parliaments.

Then the meeting continued with the participation of delegations.

Will be updated