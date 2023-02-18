Karabakh Armenians - Azerbaijani citizens, President Ilham Aliyev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Karabakh Armenians are Azerbaijani citizens, President Ilham Aliyev said at the "Moving mountains? Building Security in the South Caucasus" panel discussion on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference, Trend reports.

