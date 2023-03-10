Ex-director general of ICESCO talks significance of Baku Global Forum supported by President Ilham Aliyev (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The Baku Global Forum supported by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has turned into a very important platform, former Director General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), a member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Abdulaziz bin Osman Al-Tuwaijri told Trend in an exclusive interview.

He noted that the Global Baku Forum plays an important role at a critical time that the world has to overcome.

"Nowadays, the world is facing a lot of serious problems. The Global Baku Forum contributes to ensuring stability and peace not only in the region but in the entire world. Every year presidents, ministers of many states, and heads of large organizations come to this forum to share their ideas and experience," he said.

"The environment, working atmosphere, range of participants, issues discussed, and mainstreaming of current problems - the Global Baku Forum is an excellent platform for solving global problems," Al-Tuwaijri said.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum kicked off on March 9. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The Forum is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.