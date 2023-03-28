Airport in Lachin to probably be put into operation by next year-end or by 2025-start - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. The airport in Lachin will probably be put into operation at the end of next year or at the beginning of 2025, President Ilham Aliyev said, while receiving Masim Mammadov, the newly appointed Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, part of the East Zangezur Economic Region, Trend reports.

"It has been more than two years since the restoration of Lachin district started. A lot of work has been done. As you know, an international airport is being built in Lachin district. There has never been an airport in that region before and we faced tremendous difficulties in finding a location for the airport. Because it was not possible to find a flat place for the construction of a runway there. We are building an international airport in mountainous areas, in places surrounded by mountains. We cut through mountains and carry out extensive ground disturbance work. The airport will probably be put into operation at the end of next year or at the beginning of 2025," President Ilham Aliyev said.