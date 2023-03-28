We should finish all work in Lachin by end of this year - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. We should finish all the work in Lachin by the end of this year, President Ilham Aliyev said, while receiving Masim Mammadov, the newly appointed Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, part of the East Zangezur Economic Region, Trend reports.

"The reconstruction of the city of Lachin has been underway since August 26 of last year. I want to inform you and the people of Azerbaijan that about 500 private houses are being built in the city of Lachin or the houses destroyed by the Armenians are being rebuilt as part of the first phase. Eight high-rise residential buildings are being rebuilt or overhauled. More than 30 public buildings are under construction. On my instruction, we should finish all this work by the end of this year. This will only be the first phase. The number of these houses shows that thousands of people will live in the city of Lachin by the end of this year. The people of Lachin will return to their homeland this year," President Ilham Aliyev said.