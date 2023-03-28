Whatever rules say, whatever laws require, everyone must follow - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Whatever the rules say, whatever the laws require, everyone must follow, President Ilham Aliyev said, while receiving Masim Mammadov, the newly appointed Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, part of the East Zangezur Economic Region, Trend reports.

"We will return the former displaced people, we will create infrastructure and there will be jobs. Great opportunities will be created. However, you as my representative and every former IDP who will return to our lands should know that we must protect the environment. Because in some parts of our country, great damage is being caused to the environment. Illegal work is carried out, lands are occupied, trees are cut down, houses are built instead, facilities unrelated to agriculture are built. So you as my representative and all our citizens should know that there are rules and regulations. No-one can do anything on their own. Whatever the rules say, whatever the laws require, everyone must follow. There should be no encroachment of land, destruction of forests and other unpleasant situations. There should be zero tolerance to such situations. I am sure that all the former IDPs who will return to their ancestral lands will live in accordance with that. State bodies should help them and exercise control so that everything is settled and regulated according to the law," President Ilham Aliyev said.