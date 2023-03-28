BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. New governance model should be applied to all other parts of our country, President Ilham Aliyev said, while receiving Masim Mammadov, the newly appointed Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, part of the East Zangezur Economic Region, Trend reports.

"It is possible to say that after this appointment, my special representatives will be working in most of the liberated districts. One hasn’t been appointed for Kalbajar district yet, but this will also be done. At the same time, a new governance method should and is already being applied to these territories. In the future, this new governance model should be applied to all other parts of our country. So this is both major construction work and a new governance method. I am sure that this will greatly contribute to the comprehensive development not only of the liberated areas, but also of our country as a whole. So these are my instructions and you should justify my trust," President Ilham Aliyev said.