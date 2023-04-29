President Ilham Aliyev: The fact that Türkiye stood by Azerbaijan in the Second Karabakh War gave us additional strength

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. From the very first to the last minutes of the Second Karabakh War, my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was with us, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the TEKNOFEST Aerospace and Technology Festival in Istanbul.

Stating that President Erdogan's statements and messages expressed unequivocal support for Azerbaijan, the President of Azerbaijan said: “He stated that Azerbaijan was not alone, that Türkiye was with Azerbaijan, and this gave us additional strength and morale.”