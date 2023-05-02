Türkiye turned into strong state on world stage under leadership of President Erdogan - Deputy Director of Trend News Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Türkiye has become a strong state of the world and a lot of work has been done, Sahil Karimli, Deputy Director of Trend news agency, said in an interview with Space TV, Trend reports.

Karimli noted that the solution to any problem in the Middle East, the Mediterranean, the Balkans, and the Caucasus is impossible without Türkiye.

According to him, Türkiye's Ankara plays an important role in the system of international relations.

"There is no doubt that today Türkiye has very serious opportunities for influence in Asia, Africa, and it has its own projects. That is why the country faces threats all the time. You can list a variety of points, from secret sanctions to steps taken in the economic sphere. And terrorist groups, including PKK [Kurdistan Workers' Party], pose an immediate threat to the fraternal country. Western circles have been trying to hinder Türkiye with these threats for many years," Karimli said.

He also highlighted that the country is determined in its fight against terrorists.

"Türkiye is constantly working to prevent terror and threats, so it is determined to ensure its safety. To do this, the arsenal of the Armed Forces of the country has everything you need. If earlier some weapons were purchased abroad, now the country not only produces light weapons itself but also exports them," the deputy director added.