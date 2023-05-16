Azerbaijan approves number of documents signed with Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the "Protocol between the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan and the Customs Service of Tajikistan on the organization of the exchange of preliminary information on goods and vehicles transported between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan", Trend reports.

The decree approves the protocol signed on April 5, 2023 in Tajikistan's Dushanbe.

President Ilham Aliyev's another decree approved the "Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Tajikistan on cooperation in the field of land management, land relations, cadaster, geodesy, cartography, remote sensing of the Earth and geographical information systems", signed on April 5, 2023 in the city of Dushanbe.