Azerbaijan amends rules on issuing construction permits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amending the “Rules for issuing permits for the construction of certain construction objects and the procedure for issuing permits for the operation of a construction object”, Trend reports.

The decree states that if documents required for obtaining a construction permit can be obtained from the relevant state body (institution) through the electronic government information system, these documents are not required from the applicant. In cases where access to such documents through the electronic government information system is not possible, their submission is requested from the relevant state body (institution) on the basis of a request with the consent of the applicant or provided by the applicant. In the first sentence of paragraph 3.3 after the words “in case of non-submission” the words “(taking into account the provisions of paragraph 3.2-1 of this Rule)” are added.