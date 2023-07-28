Armenia's anti-Azerbaijani rhetoric undermines international efforts on peace treaty - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Armenia's anti-Azerbaijani rhetoric undermines international efforts on the peace treaty, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said, Trends reports.

The ministry made the remark in response to Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan's July 27 press interview.

According to the ministry, Mirzoyan made claims against Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as false guesses that drastically distorted the negotiation process and agreements reached, as well as historical facts.

"The Armenian side's anti-Azerbaijani campaign on various international platforms, including rhetoric undermining the efforts of international mediators on a peace treaty, once again demonstrates Armenia's lack of interest in regional peace and stability," the ministry said.

