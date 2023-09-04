Organization of Islamic Cooperation delegation arrives in Azerbaijan's Ganja (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. A delegation of the Independent Permanent Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has arrived in Ganja, Trend reports.

The members of the delegation visited the neighborhoods destroyed by the Armenian armed forces' rocket fire on Ganja and were informed about the war crimes committed against civilians during the 44-day war.

The Armenian armed forces violated the norms and principles of international law and the Geneva Convention of 1949 by deliberately targeting the peaceful population of Azerbaijan by shelling residential houses with heavy artillery.

Yesterday the guests visited Aghdam and Fuzuli districts liberated from occupation.

The main purpose of the trip is to investigate on the spot the destruction of religious-cultural monuments and cemeteries belonging to Azerbaijanis by Armenia, to collect information on Azerbaijanis who suffered as a result of occupation and rocket attacks, as well as to prepare a report and present it to the international community.