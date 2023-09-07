Majority of Karabakh's Armenian population does not support abandoning Aghdam-Khankendi road

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The majority of the Armenian population of Karabakh does not support the idea of abandoning the Aghdam-Khankendi road, said representative of the President of Azerbaijan for special assignments Elchin Amirbayov in an interview with Deutsche Welle, Trend reports.

"We know that this opinion about rejecting the Aghdam-Khankendi road, which is the second road to be used for transporation of humanitarian cargo, is not shared by all the population. But this people are intimidated, they do not have any rights to express themselves, and those who do are being persecuted. But we still want to find the solution," he said.

Amirbayov pointed out that Azerbaijan has shown utmost flexibility in contacts with the major stakeholders, such as Russia, the US, and the EU, in order to find the solution.

"I think that the more this situation continues, the more we are distant from the prospect of resumption of the real peace process, where we would have to resume discussions on draft peace agreement, restoration of communication links and delimitation of the borders," he added.