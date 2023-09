BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The remains of 10 more Azerbaijani citizens (nine military servicemen and one civilian) have been identified before the "Strengthening national and global efforts to determine the fate of missing persons" conference, the Head of Azerbaijani State Security Service and Chairman of the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Citizens, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev said at the conference, Trend reports.

