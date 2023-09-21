Footage of armed civilians in Azerbaijan's Khankendi emerges (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Footage of civilians being armed in Khankendi has been disseminated, Trend reports.

As it is known, yesterday local anti-terrorist activities carried out by Azerbaijan in Karabakh ended.

Today Armenian Telegram channels published footage showing the arming of civilians in Khankendi. The video shows a man in civilian clothes with an automatic rifle.

Once again, the Armenian side, violating all international norms, has distributed weapons to civilians, thus planning to use them for provocations.

VIDEO:

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppress large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarm and withdraw Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, neutralize their military infrastructure, ensure the safety of civilians returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction-restoration work, and Azerbaijani military personnel, as well as restore the constitutional order of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist activities of a local nature were carried out in the region on September 19–20.

Within the framework of the activities, positions of Armenian armed forces formations, their long-term firing points, as well as military means and military facilities, were disrupted using high-precision weapons in the front line and in depth. Civilians and civilian infrastructure were not targets; only legitimate military targets were put out of action.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.