UK supports sustainable peace in South Caucasus - Leo Docherty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. UK supports sustainable peace in the South Caucasus, Deputy Secretary of State for Europe in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Leo Docherty wrote on "X" (Twitter), Trend reports.

"It is a pleasure to be in Baku once again. I had the opportunity to discuss regional security issues with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The UK supports sustainable peace in the South Caucasus and everyone can benefit from it," he said.

Docherty also met with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on November 22, 2023.

