President of Azerbaijan provided insight into the country’s future plans in energy sector

NIS, Serbia, December 10. In his speech at the inauguration ceremony of the Serbia-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector, President Ilham Aliyev provided information about the country’s future plans in the energy sector.

“Our future plans undoubtedly include expanding the geographical reach of gas supply. In the future, our primary objective is to access new markets through the establishment of new interconnectors in Europe, with a major target related to renewable energy resources. Azerbaijan has already signed agreements and memoranda of understanding with investors for the creation of 10 gigawatts of renewable energy sources,” the head of state pointed out.