Extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan be flashed by CIS observers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Observers from the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS) will monitor the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan to be held on February 7, 2024, Trend reports, referring to the press service of the IPA CIS.

Information about this was confirmed in the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan.

The Chairwoman of the IPA CIS Council and Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matviyenko received a letter from the Chairwoman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova. The letter contains an invitation to international observers from IPA CIS to take part in monitoring the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan.

"I am certain that the presence of a group of observers from IPA CIS will aid in the development and strengthening of comprehensive ties between Azerbaijan and IPA CIS," the letter reads.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The process of submitting the documents required for the registration of candidates for the presidential election to the Central Election Commission starts on December 19.

The documents must be submitted a maximum of 50 and not less than 30 days before the voting day until 18:00, from December 19, 2023, to January 8, 2024.

The appropriate documents must be filed by a presidential candidate, authorized representative of a political party, or bloc of political parties.

