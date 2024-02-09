President of Serbian Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina congrats President Ilham Aliyev on election win

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. President of the Serbian Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik has addressed a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the presidential election, Trend reports.

"Mr. President, dear friend,

Allow me to express my most sincere expressions of congratulation for Your historical electoral victory and clear winning in the country’s presidential elections.

This is an extraordinary victory which proves that your political, economic, and every other strategy proves right. Your nation has confidence, hope and trust in You and Your wisdom in leading the Republic of Azerbaijan with steady hand into the stable and prosperous future!

Mr. President, the decision of the voters is not important only for Azerbaijan and its nation, but for the whole region and world peace as well.

We, in the Republic of Srpska, carefully followed the electoral campaign and electoral results and I did openly express my unequivocal support and hope that you will win!

Your Excellency, Honorable President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I am taking this opportunity to offer our congratulations for Your another seven-year presidential term!

Allow me to reiterate expressions of deep appreciation and good wishes for your personal health and general well-being, as well as for prosperity and development of friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the letter reads.

