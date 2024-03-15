Armenian occupation of Karabakh extended by Minsk Group - Türkiye's FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The Minsk Group has extended the Armenian occupation of Karabakh, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"The Minsk Group is to blame for the decades-long Armenian occupation of Karabakh. But after the Second Karabakh War and anti-terrorist measures, justice was eventually served," he said.

The minister noted that immediately after the II Karabakh War in 2020, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev expressed a very far-sighted hope for peace by proposing the establishment of a regional mechanism of six states - Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, Iran, and Georgia.

"The foundation of this approach is the belief that our region's nations, not foreigners, can open the path to more peace and stability. As of right now, the platform known as 3+3 has convened twice in fast succession," Hakan Fidan added.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries as well as prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from over 70 countries.

The Forum, which will last until March 16, will host global discussions on the results of COP28 and preparations for COP29, will consider factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as security issues and prospects for peace, building sustainability in a fractured world, its impact on the global world, will discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, will touch upon conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food and nuclear security. At the same time, there will be discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

