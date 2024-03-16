Both Georgia and Azerbaijan possess significant renewable energy potential - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Both Georgia and Azerbaijan possess significant renewable energy potential, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze after the one-on-one meeting, Trend reports.

“We are also working on new projects, and one of them is a green energy project,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan and Georgia, along with other countries, have initiated the implementation of a very major and large-scale project, the head of state said: “I believe that successful projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, Southern Gas Corridor, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars will serve as exemplars for green energy projects, which will, in turn, be executed with equal success. This is in great demand as well. Both Georgia and Azerbaijan possess significant renewable energy potential."