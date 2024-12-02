Azerbaijani FM meets with his counterpart from Guinea-Bissau (Updated)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Communities of Guinea-Bissau, Carlos Pinto Pereira, during the latter's official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The meeting was announced on the official X page of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The meeting between Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Carlos Pinto Pereira was followed by an expanded discussion with delegations from both sides.

The ministers discussed the prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Guinea-Bissau, exploring areas such as politics, economy, humanitarian affairs, tourism, energy, and more.

Bayramov emphasized the importance of mutual contacts between the two nations, highlighting high-level visits and discussions, including the participation of the President of Guinea-Bissau during the 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference in Azerbaijan.

The meeting also focused on the implementation of a political consultation mechanism to enhance the development of relations. The ministers underlined the significance of scholarship programs, expanding economic and trade ties, natural resource development, and sharing best practices in public service delivery, education, and training.

Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan is ready to cooperate in implementing the 'ASAN xidmet' model for public services, which provides efficient services to citizens.

The ministers also reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to strengthening its ties with African countries, including Guinea-Bissau. This includes efforts made during Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement, notably the resolution on ‘Ensuring equal, reasonable, timely and universal access to COVID-19 vaccines’ and support for Africa and small island developing states in the post-pandemic era.

Further collaboration on multilateral platforms like the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) was also emphasized.

Additionally, Bayramov briefed Pereira on the post-conflict situation in the region, highlighting large-scale restoration and construction projects in the liberated territories, demining efforts, and the peace and normalization process with Armenia.

After the meeting, Bayramov and Pereira signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations between Azerbaijan and Guinea-Bissau.

In conclusion, the ministers held a press conference to address the outcomes of their discussions," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.