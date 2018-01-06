Criminal case initiated over missing Azerbaijani mountaineers (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 15:08)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

Trend:

A criminal case has been initiated in the Grave Crimes Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan under Article 314.2 (negligence resulting in grave consequences) over the missing mountain climbers, reads a joint statement of the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Ministry of Emergency Situations Jan. 6.

Three members of Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports Club - Farida Jabrayilzade, Babur Huseynov and Namin Bunyatzade - moving from Khinalig village of Azerbaijan’s Guba District in the direction of Mount Tufandag went missing Dec. 23.

The Grave Crimes Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan is carrying out the necessary investigative and operational measures on the criminal case.

Despite that the mountainous terrain and unfavorable weather conditions create certain difficulties, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Border Service continues intensive search for the missing.

