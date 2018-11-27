Azerbaijan raises subsistence minimum, criterion of need

27 November 2018 15:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The draft laws on the subsistence minimum and the level of the criterion of need have been submitted for discussion in the second reading at a session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

In accordance with the draft Law on Subsistence Minimum for 2019, the subsistence minimum for the next year will be set at 180 manats, for the working age population at 191 manats, for pensioners at 149 manats and for children at 160 manats.

The subsistence minimum for 2018 was set at 173 manats, for the working age population at 183 manats, for pensioners at 144 manats and for children at 154 manats.

In addition, according to the draft Law on the Criterion of Need for 2019, the criterion of need for the next year will be set at 143 manats.

Both draft laws were put to vote and adopted in the second reading.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Nov. 27)

