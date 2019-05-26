Russian gymnast grabs gold in individual program among juniors at European Championships

26 May 2019 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Russian gymnast Anton Kolobov scoring 21.100 points ranked first at the European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in the men's individual program among juniors, Trend reports.

The competitions are being held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Spanish gymnast Miquel Gabarro Mane ranked second scoring 20.900 points, while Romanian gymnast Daniel Tavoc ranked third scoring 20.550 points.

The finals are being held among senior and junior gymnasts in the programs of “Women Individual”, “Men's Individual”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups”, “Aerobic Dance” and “Aerobic Step” (only seniors).

Azerbaijan is being represented in the finals by the junior team in the “Aerobic Dance” program, adult gymnasts will perform in the “Aerobic Dance” program and in groups competitions.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.

The athletes from 22 countries are performing at the Championships.

During the European Championships, Azerbaijan is being represented by 17 gymnasts - Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanim Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov, Madina Mustafayeva, Aysel Aslanzade, Khadija Guliyeva, Lala Guliyeva, Fatima Gurbanova, Emiliya Mahmudova, Eleonora Yusifova.

