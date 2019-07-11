AZERNEWS releases another print issue

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

Trend:

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on July 11.

The new edition includes articles: Azerenergy increases electricity generation; New seed processing plant launches in Shaki; National gymnast grabs gold at Summer Universiade; Yanardag Reserve hosts yoga & poetry night , etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news