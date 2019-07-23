EYOF Baku 2019’s competitions in artistic gymnastics kick off at National Gymnastics Arena (PHOTOS)

23 July 2019 10:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Competitions in artistic gymnastics started at the National Gymnastics Arena on July 23 as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) held in Baku, Trend reports.

Qualifying competitions will be held in men's gymnastics on July 23.

Competitions in gymnastics at the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival are held July 23-27. Azerbaijan is represented at the competitions by four athletes - Samad Mammadli, Aghakazim Rustamov, Mansum Safarov and Milana Minakovskaya.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani citizens start to travel more
Society 09:53
Gold and silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 09:53
Belgian, Italian teams stand out on first day of volleyball competitions in EYOF Baku 2019
Society 09:44
Azerbaijan leads in medal standings of EYOF Baku 2019
Society 09:39
Italian athlete wins first gold medal at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 09:09
On second day of EYOF Azerbaijani wrestlers win two gold, three silver and one bronze medals
Society 09:03
Latest
VTB Bank Azerbaijan opens tender to buy software
Tenders 10:29
IEA emergency stocks large enough to cover disruptions in oil supply from Strait of Hormuz
Oil&Gas 10:19
ADB to support energy reforms in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 10:15
Prices of 30 foreign currencies decrease in Iran
Finance 10:13
Turkmenistan, Argentina mull prospects for co-op in energy sector
Turkmenistan 10:13
U.S. sanctions Chinese oil buyer over alleged Iran violations
Iran 10:09
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 18 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:59
TAP: Final stage of onshore activities completed for over 95%
Oil&Gas 09:59
Azerbaijani citizens start to travel more
Society 09:53