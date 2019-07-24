Azerbaijan’s ANAS High-Tech Park to use "green corridor" at customs

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee (SCC) has granted the High-Tech Park of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) the right to permanently use the "green corridor" pass system when conducting exports, Trend reports referring to ANAS.

The decision was made in accordance with clause 2.3 of the "Procedure for granting the right of permanent usage of the "green corridor" pass system to parties involved in foreign trade, and the suspension, cancellation and restoration of this right", approved by decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated December 21, 2018.

The “green corridor” pass system is used for fast border crossings, high export potential, and carrying out operational and transparent customs control. What is beneficial about this system is that the exported goods are directly delivered to the exporter's warehouse, and are stored until shipped abroad, without passing through customs.

