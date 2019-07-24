Azerbaijani judoka reaches EYOF Baku 2019 finals

24 July 2019 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

Azerbaijani judoka Turan Bayramov reached the finals as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports on July 24.

To reach the finals, Bayramov (60 kg) defeatedTurkish athlete Muhammed Demirel, Austrian judoka Adam Safer and Greek athlete Mikis Tontimidis.

Azerbaijani female judoka Gulshan Bayramova (44 kg) will compete in a consolation match. In the first match, she defeated Polish judoka Natalia Stoklosa.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

