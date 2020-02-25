BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

On February 21 PwC Azerbaijan organised opening ceremony of Mini MBA Program to be started in April 2020. The special guest and key tutor of the program was Dr Constantine Kiritsis, professional with over 20 years of international experience in business, human capital, training & development industries in 45 countries, who was followed by Mahish Abdullahzada, a leading audit expert focused on leadership and strategy management.

The ceremony was attended by more than 50 professionals from different industries.

During the ceremony, Dr. Constantine Kiritsis and Mahish Abdullazadeh gave a general overview of the program and its advantages.

In today's business environment, companies seek individuals who comprehend all facets of the organisation and who can apply integrated, strategic thinking to create value-enhancing solutions. PwC's Mini MBA Programme provides the competitive advantage needed to differentiate yourself in the marketplace. The program offers the knowledge, tools, and skills sets delivered in a traditional MBA programme in an accessible 3 month session.

From project management to finance functions, corporate strategy to human capital, PwC's Mini MBA Programme will not only provide a comprehensive understanding of each but will also provide clarity on the interdependence between them. The programme is delivered by industry-leading experts from PwC's vast professional network and draws upon its experiences of working with the top firms from all over the world.

PwC's Mini MBA Programme covers the topics taught in leading global MBA programmes with a focus on practical examples and case studies. The programme comprises nine specially designed modules carefully chosen to provide a systematic framework and clear structure for understanding organisations.