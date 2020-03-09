Azerbaijani MPs pass coronavirus testing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9

Trend:

Azerbaijani MPs have passed coronavirus testing, Akif Tavakkuloglu, head of Azerbaijani parliament’s press service, told Trend March 9.

No coronavirus symptoms have been revealed in any of 121 MPs who passed the testing, he said.

Azerbaijani Constitutional Court Plenum has earlier approved the results of the parliament elections of the VI convocation.

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus. Azerbaijan has also imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.