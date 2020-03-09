Azerbaijani MPs pass coronavirus testing
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9
Trend:
Azerbaijani MPs have passed coronavirus testing, Akif Tavakkuloglu, head of Azerbaijani parliament’s press service, told Trend March 9.
No coronavirus symptoms have been revealed in any of 121 MPs who passed the testing, he said.
Azerbaijani Constitutional Court Plenum has earlier approved the results of the parliament elections of the VI convocation.
Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus. Azerbaijan has also imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.
Until now, no deaths from the disease have been recorded in the country.
Azerbaijan's official structures have also set up quarantine centers in the country's districts, which would allow to react faster to the possible outbreak due to joint borders. Azerbaijan shares border with Iran, where coronavirus is currently spreading rapidly.
As a contribution to international efforts to prevent the risk of the spread of coronavirus infection, Azerbaijan's government provided voluntary financial assistance worth $5 million to the COVID-19 Fund as part of the WHO Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP). On March 7 World Health Organization officially thanked Azerbaijan for its financial contrivution to the global COVID-19 response.