Azerbaijan prolongs academic year for higher education institutions (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan has prolonged academic year by 15 days at the country's higher education institutions, Trend reports.

The corresponding decree was signed by Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Education Firudin Gurbanov.

The decree said that excluding last year's students, the calendar year for new students will start on March 27 and will go on till June 15, 2020 instead of May 30, 2020.

The exams will start on June 15 and will go on till July 13. Thus, the examination session of this academic year will include four weeks instead of five.