No decision made yet to cancel Formula 1 in Azerbaijan: Operational Headquarters
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13
Trend
Sporting events have been canceled in Azerbaijan due to coronavirus, but no decision has yet been made to cancel Formula 1, said press secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov, Trend reports.
He made the remarks at a briefing held by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers for media representatives on coronavirus.
The Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers is conducting measures on social isolation that will be applied in the country from 00:00 (GMT+4) on March 14, 2020.
A decision was made to cancel mass events in Azerbaijan for a period of one month. The public and private structures, citizens are required to thoroughly observe special rules.
