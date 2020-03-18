Azerbaijan's rhythmic gymnastics team support Italian colleagues (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 18

By Jani Babyeva - Trend:

Members of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team recorded a video message to Italian gymnasts with words of support in connection with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in this country, Trend reports.

“We are very concerned, but also confident that we will overcome all this by being attentive to each other. We want to express full support to the residents of Italy and gymnasts of this country, and to wish health and safety. Everything will be fine, we are one!,” the Azerbaijani gymnasts said.

The video message was made by the following Azerbaijani gymnasts: Siyana Vasileva, Zohra Aghamirova, Maryam Safarova, Daria Sorokina, Gullu Aghalarzade, Zeynab Hummatova, and Naryn Gurbanova.