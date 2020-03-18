Association Chairman: Volunteers ready to help in fight against coronavirus in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

If necessary, a team of volunteers is ready to assist in the implementation of measures to combat coronavirus in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Public Association of Volunteers Imameddin Guliyev told Trend on March 18.

Guliyev stressed that it is the duty of every citizen of the country including volunteers to be ready for this kind of responsible work in such a period, which is difficult for everyone.

“In general, in the current situation due to coronavirus, everyone regardless of age must show solidarity and follow the preventive measures which are taken by Azerbaijan,” the chairman added.

Guliyev stressed that presently, Azerbaijan is successfully implementing preventive measures against infection.

The chairman said that volunteers may contribute to the implementation of measures to combat coronavirus and support awareness campaign.

“In this issue, the volunteers can mainly contribute to raising public awareness,” the chairman said.

They may convey the messages on the importance of observing sanitary rules related to coronavirus through information which also can be shared via social networks, he noted.

Earlier, vice speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Adil Aliyev suggested involving volunteers in the activities to combat coronavirus.

Aliyev said that given the fact that the president declared 2020 the "Year of Volunteers", it would be advisable to create a specialized volunteer team due to a difficult situation for the country.

“These volunteers may also bring food and medicine to the elderly,” Aliyev added.