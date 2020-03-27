AZAL talks rules for flights on Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku routes for Azerbaijani citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has announced the rules for flights on Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku routes, which are mandatory for compliance, Trend reports referring to AZAL.

Rules for Azerbaijani citizens who need to fly from Baku to Nakhchivan:

- only Azerbaijani citizens permanently residing in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic can fly from Baku to Nakhchivan;

- scheduled flights of AZAL will be operated once a week on Thursdays. Departure from Baku is scheduled at 13:10;

- flights will be operated from/to Terminal 2. Only passengers in whose name the flight ticket is purchased will be allowed into the terminal building. Other persons, including accompanying/meeting ones, will not be allowed in the terminal building.

- in order to prevent crowding, AZAL’s airline ticket sales offices will be closed. The tickets can be purchased on AZAL’s website (www.azal.az).

- tickets purchased at the airline’s own sales offices can be refunded or exchanged only on Thursdays at the box offices of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport’s Terminal 2.

- to refund/exchange tickets purchased online on AZAL’s official website, please contact the support service by e-mail callcenter@azal.az;

Rules for Azerbaijani citizens who need to fly from Nakhchivan to Baku:

- only passengers permanently residing in Baku and other regions of the country can fly from Nakhchivan to Baku. Departure from Nakhchivan is scheduled at 15:30;

- departure of Azerbaijani citizens permanently residing in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to Baku is banned;

- departure of foreign citizens from Nakhchivan to Baku is banned;

- all passengers arriving in Baku shall be quarantined.

AZAL once again urges citizens not to leave home without urgent need and avoid from traveling.