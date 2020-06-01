Azerbaijan to apply new transport rules for intercity buses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Jeyhun Alakbarov- Trend:

If intercity passenger traffic in Azerbaijan is resumed after June 15, then buses will operate under new rules, spokesperson of Azerbaijan's State Road Transport Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Nurida Allahyarova told Trend.

Azerbaijan has previously prolonged special measures in relation to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

According to Allahyarova, the new rules have been developed on the basis of methodical instructions on the use of public transport in accordance with the instructions of TABIB (Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units) and the World Health Organization.

"According to the rules, buses traveling longer distances in terms of time will not be fully filled and a limited number of tickets will be sold for these buses. Passengers on bus should wear both masks and gloves during the entire trip," he said.

Allahyarova pointed out that the mentioned rules have been provided to 56 bus stations.

"Initially, passengers (without masks) will be able to get masks at bus stations for a limited time," she said.

The spokesperson said long-distance buses will definitely be parked in certain rest areas and the interior of the buses will be disinfected.

"The working and rest time of long-distance drivers will be monitored, which is also provided for in the legislation. Prior to the pandemic, some drivers, in agreement with passengers, drove without stopping or resting in order to get to their homes quickly. However, according to the new rules, this will be fully required," she said.