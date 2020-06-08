Azerbaijan confirms 323 new COVID-19 cases (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 19:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 323 new COVID-19 cases, 228 patients have recovered and five patients have died, Trend reports on June 8 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 7,876 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Azerbaijan, 4,377 have recovered, 93 people have died.

Currently, 3,406 people are being treated in special treatment hospitals.

To detect the cases of coronavirus, 343,391 tests were carried out in the country so far.