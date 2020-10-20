Professional journalist, Azerbaijan`s and AZERTAC`s friend He Ping appointed as President of Xinhua News Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

Trend:

Professional journalist, Azerbaijan`s and AZERTAC`s friend He Ping has been appointed as the President of Xinhua News Agency, Trend reports.

He was Editor-in-Chief of Xinhua News Agency and has a ministerial status.

He Ping played an important role in developing cooperation between Xinhua and AZERTAC. A delegation led by He Ping visited Azerbaijan in September, 2018. During the meeting with Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) Aslan Aslanov, the sides praised fruitful cooperation between the two agencies.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev also received the delegation led by He Ping and hailed Xinhua`s good cooperation with AZERTAC. During the meeting, He Ping emphasized the fact that President Ilham Aliyev attaches great importance to developing Azerbaijan-China relations. He Ping praised the rapid ongoing development processes he saw in Azerbaijan. He Ping noted the importance of documents on cooperation signed between Xinhua and AZERTAC, pointing out the significance of further expanding this cooperation.