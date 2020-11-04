Azerbaijan confirms 667 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,227 new COVID-19 cases, 667 patients have recovered and 12 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 59,509 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 45,697 of them have recovered, and 780 people have died. Currently, 11,474 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,032 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,391,253 tests have been conducted so far.