Azerbaijan's real estate market recovering after softened quarantine - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The softening of the quarantine regime in Azerbaijan, as well as the seasonal factor, will, of course, affect the real estate market, Azerbaijani property expert Ramil Osmanli told Trend.

“I think that from about the middle of February 2021, the activity in this market, the number of purchase and sale transactions will increase. Of course, housing prices may also rise, especially in new buildings, but I don’t think that this will be a significant increase. That is, the prices will rise marginally. At the same time, there is a rebound in the process of granting mortgage loans. All these factors will certainly have a positive effect on the market,” Osmanli said.