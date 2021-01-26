Azerbaijan restricts import of poultry products from several countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.26

By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:

Azerbaijan has banned imports of poultry and relevant products from 30 countries, due to repeated cases of detection the bird flu virus in these countries, department head of the Food Safety Agency Galib Abdulaliyev said, Trend reports on Jan. 26, citing the agency.

According to Abdulaliyev, monitoring of poultry products imported into the country has been strengthened.

"The virus has been detected in several regions of Ukraine, and therefore, the import of the above products from these territories is limited. For the same reason, these products aren’t imported from Iran,” he noted.

The agency’s representative added that results of the monitoring carried out from November last year to the present day have indicated that no cases of ‘bird flu’ were found in Azerbaijan, but nevertheless, it’s necessary to take precautions.